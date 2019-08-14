Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.05 N/A 0.29 30.14 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.16 N/A 0.99 13.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Great Elm Capital Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Great Elm Capital Corporation is currently more expensive than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Great Elm Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 6 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.