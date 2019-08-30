Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Comparison side by side

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.16 N/A 0.29 30.14 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 22 1.16 N/A -4.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has 11.72% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.