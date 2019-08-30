Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Comparison side by side

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.16
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|22
|1.16
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has 11.72% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.
Summary
Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.