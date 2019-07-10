Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 13 4.58 N/A 1.06 13.40 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 78 4.80 N/A 3.43 23.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Great Ajax Corp. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax Corp. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Great Ajax Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Great Ajax Corp.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Great Ajax Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Great Ajax Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares and 96.2% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. 0.5% 2.75% 9.58% 4.9% 7.84% 18.22% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 2.02% 0.75% 7.44% 7.4% 21.92% 18.18%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Great Ajax Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.