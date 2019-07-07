Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)

Both Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Ajax Corp.
|13
|4.54
|N/A
|1.06
|13.40
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|26
|6.02
|N/A
|0.03
|831.59
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Great Ajax Corp. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Great Ajax Corp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Great Ajax Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Ajax Corp.
|0.00%
|9.2%
|1.8%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Great Ajax Corp. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 0%. Insiders held 1% of Great Ajax Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Ajax Corp.
|0.5%
|2.75%
|9.58%
|4.9%
|7.84%
|18.22%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.64%
|0.04%
|3.26%
|0.54%
|1.84%
|6.68%
For the past year Great Ajax Corp. has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Great Ajax Corp. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
