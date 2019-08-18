Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.57 N/A 1.06 13.14 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.48 N/A 0.03 664.38

Demonstrates Great Ajax Corp. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Great Ajax Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Great Ajax Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Ajax Corp. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Great Ajax Corp.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp. was less bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Great Ajax Corp.