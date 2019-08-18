Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Ajax Corp.
|14
|4.57
|N/A
|1.06
|13.14
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|21
|6.48
|N/A
|0.03
|664.38
Demonstrates Great Ajax Corp. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Great Ajax Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Great Ajax Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Great Ajax Corp. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Ajax Corp.
|0.00%
|9.2%
|1.8%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0.4%
|0.1%
Volatility and Risk
Great Ajax Corp.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Ajax Corp.
|-0.43%
|0.8%
|-1.9%
|8.33%
|4.92%
|15.89%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|-4.75%
|7.43%
|9.25%
|18.64%
For the past year Great Ajax Corp. was less bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Great Ajax Corp.
