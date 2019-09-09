Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.68 N/A 1.06 13.14 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 7.21 N/A 0.39 35.83

In table 1 we can see Great Ajax Corp. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Great Ajax Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Great Ajax Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Great Ajax Corp. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Great Ajax Corp. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Great Ajax Corp. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 4.31% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Great Ajax Corp. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 94.1%. 1.3% are Great Ajax Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp. had bullish trend while Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.