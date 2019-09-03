Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Reaches $15.10 After 9.00% Up Move; Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Covered By 2 Bulls

The stock of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 332,327 shares traded or 262.27% up from the average. Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $302.19M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $16.46 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AJX worth $27.20 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Element Fleet Management has $10.5 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is -2.57% below currents $10.52 stock price. Element Fleet Management had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada given on Thursday, March 7. See Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $10.5 Maintain

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management firm in North America. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. The firm offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets. It currently has negative earnings. It serves agriculture, business services, chemical, construction, consumer products, education and non-profit, energy, food and beverage, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and healthcare, professional services, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities industries.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 235,532 shares traded. Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.37 per share. AJX’s profit will be $8.01 million for 9.44 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Great Ajax Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.03% EPS growth.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company has market cap of $302.19 million. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as single-family homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The firm elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

