Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Champions Oncology (CSBR) Shorts Down By 6.82%

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. AJX’s profit would be $7.59M giving it 8.52 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Great Ajax Corp.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 14,902 shares traded. Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has risen 7.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical AJX News: 06/03/2018 Great Ajax 4Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Great Ajax 1Q EPS 38c

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) had a decrease of 6.82% in short interest. CSBR’s SI was 363,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.82% from 390,000 shares previously. With 50,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s short sellers to cover CSBR’s short positions. The SI to Champions Oncology Inc’s float is 6.57%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 485 shares traded. Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) has risen 100.00% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSBR News: 01/05/2018 – Champions Oncology Adds Amy Wesa, Ph.D, as Director of Immuno-Oncology Research; 15/03/2018 CHAMPIONS BIOTECHNOLOGY INC CSBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Granite Investment Partners Buys Into Champions Oncology Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Champions Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSBR); 15/03/2018 – Champions Oncology Backs View of Fiscal 2018 Revenue Growth of at Least 20%; 15/03/2018 – CHAMPIONS BIOTECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 15/03/2018 – Champions Oncology 3Q Rev $5.08M

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company has market cap of $258.49 million. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as single-family homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. The firm elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

