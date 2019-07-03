Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lowered By $388,284 Its Hershey Company (HSY) Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Hershey Company (HSY) stake by 13.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,406 shares as Hershey Company (HSY)’s stock rose 17.04%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 22,579 shares with $2.59 million value, down from 25,985 last quarter. Hershey Company now has $29.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 718,455 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Hershey’s A1 Ratings; Affirms Prime-1; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. AJX’s profit would be $7.46M giving it 8.53 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Great Ajax Corp.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 24,352 shares traded. Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has risen 7.84% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical AJX News: 06/03/2018 Great Ajax 4Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Great Ajax 1Q EPS 38c

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company has market cap of $254.37 million. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as single-family homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. The firm elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp holds 3,542 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Com owns 406 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Llc has invested 0.06% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 8,156 were accumulated by Huntington Comml Bank. New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Buckingham Cap Mngmt has invested 0.17% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.32% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Dupont Management has invested 0.18% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Texas-based Sfmg Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Btim invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Moreover, Cipher Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Wagner Bowman Corporation invested 0.1% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Pension owns 181,536 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $262.62 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Buck Michele sold $162,285. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold $50.39M worth of stock.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 2.63% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.14 per share. HSY’s profit will be $247.64M for 29.49 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital.