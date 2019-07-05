Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Lamar Advertising Company – Class A (LAMR) Shorts Up By 6.56%

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. AJX’s profit would be $7.59 million giving it 8.58 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Great Ajax Corp.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 15,292 shares traded. Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has risen 7.84% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical AJX News: 06/03/2018 Great Ajax 4Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Great Ajax 1Q EPS 38c

Lamar Advertising Company – Class A (NASDAQ:LAMR) had an increase of 6.56% in short interest. LAMR’s SI was 4.66 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.56% from 4.38 million shares previously. With 364,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Lamar Advertising Company – Class A (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s short sellers to cover LAMR’s short positions. The SI to Lamar Advertising Company – Class A’s float is 5.52%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 109,517 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Top REITs For July Are Colony By Gains And Orchid Island By Yield Per Wall Street Estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Great Ajax Corp. Announces Special Dividend – Business Wire” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Ajax Corp. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company has market cap of $260.48 million. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as single-family homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. The firm elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.