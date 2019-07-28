Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Continues to Hold Position in Air Lease (AL); Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Raised Colgate (CL) Stake by $748,000

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 529,371 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.88M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.04 million shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 1.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 233,800 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parametric Port Assoc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 24,650 are owned by Garrison Bradford & Assoc Inc. Aldebaran Finance reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 310,252 shares. 12,707 are held by Cipher Cap L P. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Barclays Public Lc reported 29,543 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability accumulated 12,605 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Whittier Trust holds 0.03% or 29,751 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In reported 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft to Atlantic Airways – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,767 shares to 7.49M shares, valued at $917.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). California-based Evanson Asset Ltd has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 63,057 shares stake. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 84 shares. Advisory Research invested in 0.38% or 287,088 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.31% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited Liability reported 3,632 shares stake. Blair William And Communications Il invested in 0.19% or 448,451 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.65% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 420,165 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.17M shares. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Limited Company has invested 0.27% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Montag Caldwell Limited Co reported 5,400 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

