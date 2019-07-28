Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Lowered by $2.71 Million; Winslow Capital Management Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $14.12 Million; Share Value Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 60,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571.79M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 290,010 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 39,038 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.12% or 58,008 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 17,552 shares. Bokf Na reported 100,843 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Heitman Real Est Secs accumulated 978,547 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.17% or 33,500 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset stated it has 7,810 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 55,473 shares. 67,557 are held by Citigroup. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 20,600 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CHSP, IMI Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Big downtown Denver hotel gets a new brand, new management – Denver Business Journal” published on September 19, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MERGER ALERT â€“ CHSP and MSL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 4.79M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peak Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Trust Na stated it has 16,800 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. United American Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 14,265 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,484 shares. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 1.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Paloma Partners Management has 4,525 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 4.65M shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 411,325 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry & has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 2,489 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 185,100 shares stake. Pecaut invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Karp Cap Mgmt holds 8,634 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: Defensively Buy The Unbroken Outperformer – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts: Put Your Chips On Mastercard – Benzinga” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: When Growth Beats Value – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.