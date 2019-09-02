Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Position as Valuation Declined; Wells Fargo & Company Raised Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $26.16 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 463,165 shares traded or 60.62% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 3736.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 934,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 959,204 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.13M shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 22,319 shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $205.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc by 57,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,160 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,000 are held by Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 7.81M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 31,595 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 17.81M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.25% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Federated Pa stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 368,054 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Stifel Fincl Corporation has 37,342 shares. Alphaone Services Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ulysses Management Llc has invested 2.15% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 20,855 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 508,193 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 238,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 8,389 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 21,529 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 125,656 were reported by American Century Inc. Kbc Grp Nv reported 28,860 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 55,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 80,966 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 2,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co owns 19,515 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 187,370 shares.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.