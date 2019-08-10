Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Boosted Air Lease (AL) Position by $1.32 Million; Stock Price Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Boosted Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.11 million shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 247,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 941,634 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156,768 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Cap Counsel Ltd Llc Ny holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 583,510 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 7,734 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested in 7,100 shares. New York-based Rothschild And Communications Asset Us has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,909 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Stevens Mgmt Lp has 31,474 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.18% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Glenmede Trust Na has 5,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Massachusetts Communications Ma has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 567,598 shares. Petrus Lta owns 9,286 shares. 603,890 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 84,930 shares to 184,810 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,400 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

