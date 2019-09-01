Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Position by $2.71 Million; Shareholder Old National Bancorp Increased Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holding

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 67.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 26,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 66,704 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 39,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 3.00M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 37.3%; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO GLOBAL STRATEGIST KRISTINA HOOPER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY NET REVENUES $958.0 MLN VS $867.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 200-Day Average; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ACTIVE AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH MARCH 31 WERE $747.1 BLN; 05/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EQQQ Fund: Net Asset Value(s)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 395,508 shares traded or 37.16% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EFII, KEYW, CHSP Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EFII, KEYW, CHSP – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Lodging to sell New York hotels for $138.0M – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CHSP, EE, and TOWR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DFRG, CHSP, EE, and NRE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks That Are Way More Productive Than AT&T Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 413,310 shares. Sei Investments Com holds 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 21,487 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 16,736 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 0.05% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 31,732 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 139,071 shares. American Intl Gru accumulated 45,000 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Limited Com reported 8,198 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.12% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Heitman Real Est Securities Ltd Liability reported 978,547 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Numerixs Invest Tech accumulated 12,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.16 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Horizon has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 761,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.04% or 19,280 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 9.70 million shares. 95,200 were reported by Capital Guardian Tru. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 70,658 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 180,742 shares stake. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 20,392 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma stated it has 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Amp Ltd stated it has 169,827 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 16,845 shares. Asset Mgmt One, Japan-based fund reported 183,091 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kiltearn Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 4.57% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 8.32M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4.43M shares stake.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $207,120 was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sustaining Investment Growth: Invesco Still On The Go – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Invesco Ltd. Announces July 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Invesco expands its lineup of managed solutions; Launches five new portfolios in Canada – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invesco July AUM rises less than 0.1% vs. June – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco: Long-Run Growth Momentum But Short-Run Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,536 shares to 17,139 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 13,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,027 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.