Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lifted Air Lease (AL) Stake; Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Lifted Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 668,098 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 2.61 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Hi Fly – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 392,804 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.29 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. First Advsr Lp holds 310,252 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 72,299 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 27,300 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.35 million shares. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 0.47% or 120,227 shares. Regions Financial has 22,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 103,572 shares. New York-based Basswood Lc has invested 2.49% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 12,605 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank Tru has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Oppenheimer & holds 122,726 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Realogy Affiliated Agents Lead NAGLREP Top LGBT+ Agent Rankings For Second Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RLGY, CURLF and IFF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CENTURY 21 Frank Frye Real Estate Agent Wins “Relentless Agent Award” – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realogy +12% on Amazon partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Realogy Announces Strategic Organizational Changes – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd invested in 134,537 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 12 shares stake. The New York-based Clearline LP has invested 0.53% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Prudential Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 1.15 million shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 11,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Lpl Fincl Llc owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 20,795 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 765,221 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 328 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 0.13% or 1.79M shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% stake. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 19,275 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has 13,159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.