Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake by $2.71 Million; Share Value Declined; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Increased Suncor Energy New (SU) Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 210,108 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 822,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65M, up from 811,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.15 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,089 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 80,966 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc owns 76,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Comerica Natl Bank holds 48,870 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 8,389 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Ubs Asset Americas owns 208,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 58,242 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. 19,515 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 1,955 shares. 23,391 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 39,038 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 413,310 shares.