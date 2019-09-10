Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Air Lease (AL); Select Equity Group LP Cut Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 749,226 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 803,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.12B, down from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 2.97M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 401,462 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Marathon Mngmt owns 1.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 66,390 shares. 36,900 are held by Nordea Invest Management Ab. 20,194 are owned by Alyeska Invest Grp L P. Cooke Bieler LP reported 858,040 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.46 million shares. 8,452 are held by Principal Financial Grp Inc. First Interstate Bank holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 1,200 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com holds 93 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 18,128 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 2.12M shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 354,174 shares. Regions invested in 22,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 58,308 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 12,484 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 1,000 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 86,026 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 322,155 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.16% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 158,604 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc has 1.56% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Boston owns 1.62 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 20,000 shares.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 53,271 shares to 736,721 shares, valued at $48.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).