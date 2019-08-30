Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Cut by $2.71 Million; Price Michael F Increases Holding in American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 262,996 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39

Price Michael F increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (AMID) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 874,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 775,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 445.85% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TAKES FIVE-DAY EXTENSION FOR 10-Q; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares to 965,000 shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr holds 19,388 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 25,000 shares. Susquehanna International Llp has 123,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 31,240 shares. 131,398 are held by Bank & Trust Of America De. Kellner Capital Limited Co reported 0.28% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 60,372 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). 874,005 were reported by Price Michael F. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 160,684 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). 661,850 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.51 million shares. Css Limited Liability Co Il has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.