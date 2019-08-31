Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lowered Its Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Overlook Holdings LTD Maintains Stake in Bidu Us (BIDU)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 395,508 shares traded or 35.41% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DFRG, CHSP, EE, and NRE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CHSP, IMI Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble; Dow Futures Down Over 500 Points – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating the Following Transaction – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 131,256 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 6,421 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 56,765 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 70,787 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Tru holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 30,537 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 16,736 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0.06% or 6.57M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company accumulated 28,600 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 119,561 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 38,232 shares. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Sterling Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 75,125 shares.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Baidu Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Becomes Oversold (BIDU) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Baidu and iQiyi Report Starkly Different Q2s – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Stock Is Priced for Imperfection – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.