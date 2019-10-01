Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Holds Position in Lkq (LKQ)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.7. About 997,429 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 81.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.18 million, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 559,591 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Bancshares Na has 0.07% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Nomura Asset invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Miles Cap invested 0.17% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 910,312 shares. Bruni J V And holds 3.85% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 819,553 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 116,059 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Serv owns 49,194 shares. Green Square Lc stated it has 0.56% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 171,360 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company reported 2.43 million shares stake. Gmt Cap owns 1.90 million shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Carroll Financial Assocs reported 281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 44,265 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 2.98 million shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 60,019 shares to 279,064 shares, valued at $22.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,235 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

