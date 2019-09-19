Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Raised Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.55 Million as Stock Value Declined; Motley Fool Asset Management Holding in Watsco (WSO) Has Raised by $2.33 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 14,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 153,696 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.13 million, up from 139,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $167.62. About 40,006 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.33. About 447,092 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Advsr holds 1.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 24,020 shares. 2,190 are owned by Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability. Moore Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Carlson Cap Lp owns 135,000 shares. 209,307 were reported by Welch Grp Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Limited Company has 0.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Comgest Investors Sas reported 50,000 shares. Coastline Tru Com stated it has 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co owns 9,147 shares. Rdl Inc holds 0.2% or 2,243 shares in its portfolio. 13,819 are held by Woodmont Counsel Llc. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.69% or 11,950 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co reported 0.05% stake. Bryn Mawr holds 131,187 shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc holds 0.88% or 23,436 shares in its portfolio.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 124,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Us Retail Bank De owns 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 11,350 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 4,048 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Trust has 341 shares. New Jersey-based Groesbeck Investment Corporation Nj has invested 0.17% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Commerce Na has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Eqis Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 4,769 shares. 25,236 are held by Conestoga Capital Advsrs Llc. Moreover, Navellier Assocs Inc has 0.31% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Retirement Of Alabama holds 80,097 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp reported 8,725 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Lafleur Godfrey Limited Com accumulated 38,112 shares or 1.55% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 41,149 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

