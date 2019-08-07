Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Has Lowered by $2.71 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Has Decreased Holding by $852,930

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 7,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 162,124 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12M, down from 169,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 200,071 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,828 shares to 7,248 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 22,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 1.9% or 13.12 million shares. 18,792 are owned by Security National Bank Of So Dak. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Services stated it has 2.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grassi Mngmt stated it has 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ubs Oconnor owns 18,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.34% stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.29M shares. Barton Invest accumulated 28,127 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt invested in 4.13% or 53,477 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 5,603 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 0.93% or 26,240 shares. 38,800 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 73,244 shares. Check Mgmt Ca owns 6,842 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 103,858 were reported by Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 16,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 110,100 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 92,100 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 153,668 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 26,267 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 67,557 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 7,810 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 18,885 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0% or 266 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 20,500 shares. Matarin Capital stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 163,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Commerce owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 21,487 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 39,951 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.