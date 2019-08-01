Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake by $2.71 Million; Jensen Investment Management Increases Stake in Pfizer (PFE)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 33,327 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 296,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 5.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.61 million, up from 4.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 6.49M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,170 shares to 30,380 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,522 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors invested in 1.95% or 775,763 shares. Wafra holds 0.08% or 51,051 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Republic Investment Management Inc accumulated 3.48 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has invested 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Envestnet Asset reported 0.17% stake. State Bank Of The West reported 0.76% stake. Pinnacle Holding Llc reported 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Matrix Asset Advsr New York holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 207,069 shares. American Century Cos Inc holds 12.46M shares. Mairs Pwr Incorporated invested 1.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 1.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Invest Limited Liability invested in 14,772 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0% or 110,100 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 58,008 shares. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 41,881 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 139,071 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 40,737 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 67,557 shares. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.1% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 148,075 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 45,000 are held by Interest Gru Incorporated. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 80,966 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 54,866 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 70,787 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

