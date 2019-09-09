Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Decreased Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by $2.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Icahn Carl C Cut Freeport (FCX) Position by $70.87 Million; Valuation Declined

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 44.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46 million, down from 50.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 14.15 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 204,603 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $99.09M for 34.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Management Limited holds 200 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 72,718 shares. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 2,999 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 19,318 shares. Glob Invsts owns 0.58% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 141.99M shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 698,413 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 604,223 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Limited. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 830,388 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Hbk L P, Texas-based fund reported 853,058 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability holds 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 62,997 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4.08M shares. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 42,648 shares.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.10M for 9.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.