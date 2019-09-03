Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Has Trimmed by $2.71 Million; First National Trust Co Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Raised by $1.13 Million

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 11,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 176,723 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.89M, up from 165,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $108.52. About 6.45 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 24/03/2018 – Cointelegraph: JPMorgan Considers Making Blockchain Platform Quorum An Independent Entity; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Europe Technology Adds Dassault Systemes; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 104,610 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.55 million for 9.56 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CHESAPEAKE LODGING INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Chesapeake Lodging Trust – CHSP – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EFII, KEYW, CHSP Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EFII, KEYW, CHSP – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “2 Dividend Stocks That Are Way More Productive Than AT&T Stock – Investorplace.com” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CHSP, IMI Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 92,100 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt. 2,130 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Los Angeles Management And Equity reported 37,107 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares. The New York-based Element Limited has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company owns 28,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 3,600 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Legal & General Group Plc stated it has 786,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 67,557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 121,274 shares stake. Middleton & Inc Ma owns 2.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 127,696 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru has 48,592 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cannell Peter B holds 0.39% or 99,168 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp has 65,320 shares. Natixis reported 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 7,493 were accumulated by Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Qv Inc reported 1,045 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 16,000 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Ser Inc has invested 0.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Money Management Ltd accumulated 41,428 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,223 shares. Karpus Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEM) by 18,331 shares to 51,938 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,876 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.