Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Upped Air Lease (AL) Stake by $1.32 Million; Eulav Asset Management Maintains Position in Ansys (ANSS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 553,674 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.55M, up from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $206.66. About 262,716 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 90,800 shares to 257,200 shares, valued at $34.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ANSYS And BMW Group Partner To Jointly Create The Industry’s First Simulation Tool Chain For Autonomous Driving – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ANSYS Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS, AVSimulation Partner to Propel ADAS Design Development – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “All You Need to Know About Ansys (ANSS) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.