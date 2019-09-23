Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX); Dillards (DDS) Stake Has Upped by Euclidean Technologies Management Llc

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 2.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 57.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 19,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 12,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 309,946 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Collins Aerospace’s SelfPassâ„¢ biometric solution to streamline the boarding process at all Las Vegas international gates – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

