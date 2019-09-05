Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Maintains Position in Air Lease (AL); Cibc Asset Management Stake in Public Storage (PSA) Has Raised as Market Value Rose

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 4,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 45,537 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 41,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $258.76. About 704,335 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 487,769 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 315,916 shares to 137,361 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 25,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,444 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.07% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 6.45M were reported by Boston Ptnrs. 6.01M are held by Artisan Prns Partnership. American Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Chase Investment Counsel holds 0.5% or 28,500 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Management Llc owns 37,700 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc has 76,940 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,524 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 0.01% or 22,571 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 85,720 shares. Parkside Bank And Trust holds 0.01% or 1,081 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Management owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 34 shares.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

