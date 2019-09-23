Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Capital International LTD Has Lowered By $640,782 Its Cme Group Cl A (CME) Holding

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased United Technologies (UTX) stake by 30.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd acquired 11,913 shares as United Technologies (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd holds 50,637 shares with $6.59 million value, up from 38,724 last quarter. United Technologies now has $116.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 5.34 million shares traded or 81.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development

Capital International Ltd decreased Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd sold 3,303 shares as Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Capital International Ltd holds 84,757 shares with $16.45M value, down from 88,060 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Cl A now has $75.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 2.13 million shares traded or 64.97% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 02/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.52% above currents $135.57 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Bernstein has “Market Perform” rating and $15400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stadion Money Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Company holds 1.57% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 62,957 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 161,831 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,381 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 48,635 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.92% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Utah Retirement reported 153,504 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Trustco Retail Bank Corporation N Y has 18,385 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth has invested 1.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 764,380 shares. Page Arthur B reported 17,775 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 19,001 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 71,245 shares.

Capital International Ltd increased Barrick Gold Corp (Usd) (NYSE:ABX) stake by 23,762 shares to 51,966 valued at $820,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,104 shares and now owns 10,578 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised too.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Llc holds 1.44% or 192,902 shares in its portfolio. Element Ltd Com reported 0.64% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc accumulated 1,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei owns 137,725 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 152,736 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.49% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 10,122 shares. Lateef Investment Mngmt LP reported 0.96% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jane Street Group Lc holds 0% or 8,882 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,035 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 30,443 shares. Lenox Wealth owns 706 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 20,907 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Security Company holds 127 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.15% or 194,263 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 77,471 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $218’s average target is 3.24% above currents $211.15 stock price. CME Group had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, September 19. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Thursday, September 5. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $21400 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $193 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Friday, August 9 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 3. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2.