Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Raised Its Air Lease (AL) Holding by $1.32 Million; Bogle Investment Management LP Upped Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Position by $756,063

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) by 364.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 108,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 137,609 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Resolute Forest Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $4.595. About 210,342 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD – BIDS WITH FRESH RFP FOR PROJECT ARE BEING INVITED SEPARATELY; 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52 MILLION IN ITS SAINT-FÉLICIEN PULP MILL IN QUEBEC; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Announces Tentative Agreement with Unifor; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RESOLUTE ONYX China RCT Study; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICBC London Sends RFP for $500m Multi-Currency Loan

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 280,000 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.