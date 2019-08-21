Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Increased Holding in Air Lease (AL) as Valuation Rose; As Workday (WDAY) Valuation Declined, Allen Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 264,517 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 3,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 37,804 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 34,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $190.56. About 1.14 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,328 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 136,133 shares in its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Ohio-based James Investment Research Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Underhill Inv Management Lc holds 512,475 shares or 9.31% of its portfolio. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.12 million shares. 567,598 were accumulated by Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,734 shares. Osterweis Capital Incorporated has invested 1.63% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 401,462 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp invested in 11,584 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company holds 742,824 shares. Provident Invest Mngmt Inc has 910,213 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 0% stake.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.19% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Prudential Financial holds 0% or 7,010 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 769,911 shares. Rech Investors accumulated 4.06M shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research reported 68,092 shares. Architects Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Westpac Corporation invested in 94,712 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 16,672 shares. Regions reported 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Jasper Ridge LP has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Vanguard Grp owns 8.93M shares. 8,946 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 194,640 shares to 107,720 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,693 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).