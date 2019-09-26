Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Boosted Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.55 Million as Share Value Declined; As Transdigm Group Com (TDG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Its Position by $388,800

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (TDG) by 99.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 972 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 5 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $532.01. About 122,209 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated accumulated 10,720 shares. 188,000 are owned by Advent Int Corp Ma. Natixis has 617,097 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Forbes J M And Llp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny holds 10,267 shares. The New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tarbox Family Office reported 329 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 1.53M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Fred Alger owns 375,309 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Wade G W And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,151 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arcadia Invest Corp Mi accumulated 161 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,204 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona-based Papp L Roy And Associate has invested 0.69% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 14,116 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 28.36 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,139 shares to 31,704 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 2,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).