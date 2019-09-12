Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Upped Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.55 Million as Stock Declined; As Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG) Share Price Rose, Ngam Advisors LP Has Upped Holding by $887,096

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.83M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 9,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 172,044 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.95 million, up from 162,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $101.6. About 498,685 shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 7,600 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 2,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd has 0.17% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.02% or 672,907 shares in its portfolio. 15,805 are held by Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc. Connable Office stated it has 3,484 shares. 6,940 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Prudential Fincl owns 109,262 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 195 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.08% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 11,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bridges Investment Management has invested 0.09% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Huntington Savings Bank holds 2,838 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $12.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2,344 shares to 55,519 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 8,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,788 shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newfocus Fincl Group Limited Co reported 0.91% stake. Factory Mutual Insur has invested 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation invested in 710,310 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whalerock Point Limited Com stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Taconic Capital Advisors Lp invested in 105,000 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc owns 22,701 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company has 10,210 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Llc has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 2,700 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 49,699 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Davidson invested in 107,851 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc holds 109,534 shares. Roberts Glore And Il invested in 9,105 shares or 0.72% of the stock. The Texas-based B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has invested 1.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).