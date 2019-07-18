Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Holds Position in Air Lease (AL); As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Adi Capital Management Lowered Stake

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $157.09. About 1.18M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 522,288 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Ltd Liability invested in 82,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office reported 1,200 shares stake. Garrison Bradford Associate has invested 0.72% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Franklin Res Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 1.35 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorp De has 19,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.03% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Fin Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gagnon Advisors Lc accumulated 5.01% or 254,950 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp LP holds 20,194 shares. Tiverton Asset Management invested in 48,046 shares. Provident Management reported 5.13% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.56% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Davenport & Limited Company holds 12,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.24% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 436.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

