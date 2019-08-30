Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Trimmed Its Position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by $2.71 Million; As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Valuation Rose, Jcsd Capital Has Upped Position by $1.16 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 99,425 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 218,937 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 266 are owned by Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). 208,462 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Ajo LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 313,416 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Texas-based Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 21,529 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Qs Lc holds 0% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset owns 7,810 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc invested in 9,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability stated it has 213,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 23,391 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 28,860 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0.02% or 238,500 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 93,489 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Company invested in 0.66% or 301,279 shares. Montag A And Associate Inc has 0.04% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 10,102 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.08% or 533,348 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc holds 10,149 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt Inc owns 500,990 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 77,141 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.05% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 75 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 11,056 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 20,000 shares to 70,916 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Financial Network by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN).