Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Increases Stake in Air Lease (AL); Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding as Valuation Declined

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 46,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.60 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 222,722 shares to 5.06M shares, valued at $230.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 3,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 203,032 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Incorporated invested in 5.3% or 130,815 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 57,140 shares. Fosun Int Ltd has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sns Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 17,934 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora accumulated 77,630 shares or 1.5% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stratos Wealth Prtn stated it has 149,683 shares. Counsel Ltd Llc New York stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 6,015 shares in its portfolio. South State invested in 369,524 shares. Albert D Mason reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Air Lease (AL) PT Cut to $55 at BofA on Increased Debt Expense – BofA – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-10 Aircraft to EVA Air – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Skba Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 7,430 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc reported 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aldebaran Finance Incorporated invested in 1.11% or 45,800 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,767 shares. Prudential Fin holds 646,859 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt accumulated 16,031 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca stated it has 621,213 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 1.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 401,462 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 0.14% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Northern holds 0.01% or 1.29 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 121,291 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 1.21 million shares. Graybill Bartz And Limited stated it has 132,196 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.