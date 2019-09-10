Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Decreased Its Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake; 6 Analysts Bullish RingCentral, Inc. (RNG)

Among 6 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.43’s average target is 0.64% above currents $131.59 stock price. RingCentral had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Rosenblatt. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 30. See RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Needham 140.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $117.0000 135.0000

25/03/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115 New Target: $125 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Initiate

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) stake by 88.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)’s stock declined 4.22%. The Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd holds 13,575 shares with $378,000 value, down from 113,784 last quarter. Chesapeake Lodging Trust now has $1.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 314,808 shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does RingCentral, Inc.’s (NYSE:RNG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral Is Ready To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Hot Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral: Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Avaya (AVYA) Takeover ‘Days’ Away – Sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.36 billion. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RingCentral, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited accumulated 0% or 29 shares. Scge L P holds 449,000 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Llc holds 0.06% or 3,300 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 1.84M shares. 719 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Management. Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 1492 Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 74,348 shares or 6.79% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Limited Com accumulated 63,355 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.16% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 634,204 shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 0.47% or 1.93M shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.05% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 200,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 148,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Markets invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). First Mercantile accumulated 5,213 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

The stock decreased 2.96% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 1.56M shares traded or 114.02% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Park Hotels poised to close Chesapeake acquisition this month – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DFRG, CHSP, EE, and NRE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Lodging Q1 comp RevPar +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CHSP, IMI Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.10 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.