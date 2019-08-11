Gray Television Inc. (GTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXAV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXAV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Broadcasting – TV industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television Inc. 19 1.07 N/A 1.84 9.64 Fox Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gray Television Inc. and Fox Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gray Television Inc. and Fox Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 3.6% Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Gray Television Inc. and Fox Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fox Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Gray Television Inc.’s average price target is $24.33, while its potential upside is 66.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.1% of Gray Television Inc. shares and 0% of Fox Corporation shares. About 2.5% of Gray Television Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gray Television Inc. -0.56% 7.71% -23.56% 8.76% 17.55% 20.42% Fox Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Gray Television Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Fox Corporation.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.