Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Boston Beer Co (SAM) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 99 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 92 decreased and sold their holdings in Boston Beer Co Inc. The funds in our database reported: 8.47 million shares, down from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Boston Beer Co Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 39.13% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. GTN’s profit would be $28.27 million giving it 15.85 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Gray Television, Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 379,007 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Gray Television, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership reported 1,826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 6,306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 389,750 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 54,688 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0.04% or 890,931 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 7,005 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.15% or 558,300 shares. New Amsterdam New York, a New York-based fund reported 436,445 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 7.13M shares. M&T Bancorporation owns 13,591 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 12,528 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na invested in 419 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Horizon Investment Service Ltd Liability Com holds 0.49% or 33,515 shares.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The firm also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gray Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gray Television had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Friday, March 1. Barrington maintained the shares of GTN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 9% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for 31,804 shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 11,336 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2.26% invested in the company for 20,929 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.75% in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 872 shares.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $7.39 during the last trading session, reaching $391.11. About 338,124 shares traded or 102.65% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80 million for 36.08 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.