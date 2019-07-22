Gray Television Inc. (GTN) and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Comparison side by side

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) compete with each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television Inc. 19 1.31 N/A 1.84 10.36 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 4 1.55 N/A 0.27 14.07

Table 1 highlights Gray Television Inc. and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gray Television Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gray Television Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gray Television Inc. and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 3.6% Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Gray Television Inc. has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gray Television Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Gray Television Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Gray Television Inc. and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.99% for Gray Television Inc. with consensus target price of $24.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Gray Television Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.8% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Gray Television Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gray Television Inc. -5.36% -20.67% 10.74% -2.95% 62.38% 29.44% Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. -1.04% -8.21% 15.85% 13.1% -1.3% 36.69%

For the past year Gray Television Inc. was less bullish than Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Gray Television Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.