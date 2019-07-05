Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 39.13% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. GTN’s profit would be $28.25M giving it 15.10 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Gray Television, Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 437,862 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 3.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 8,384 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 229,341 shares with $13.56M value, up from 220,957 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $241.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5G Stocks: The Big Story Everyoneâ€™s Missing – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $62 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Inv Service Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,039 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 169,187 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Limited Liability Corp owns 47,658 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Finance Pa holds 0.75% or 20,321 shares. Cambridge Company invested in 1.54% or 435,241 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iowa Commercial Bank holds 1.68% or 61,886 shares in its portfolio. 59,196 are owned by Sky Inv Gru Limited Co. 1,339 were reported by Lifeplan Group Inc. Paragon Cap Ltd owns 6,874 shares. Check Mngmt Ca reported 73,685 shares. Chase Invest Counsel holds 8,017 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,068 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Co holds 9,288 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 2.16% or 128,155 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Gray Television, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has 1.20M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 74,400 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 19,161 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 536,107 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 10,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset invested in 30,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsr Llc accumulated 26,192 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Quantitative Mgmt Limited reported 54,688 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 389,750 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 172,208 are held by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 436,304 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gray Announces New Management Roles for Tim Coles and Kathy Silk – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.