Gray Television Inc. (GTN-A) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Gray Television Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Gray Television Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Gray Television Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Gray Television Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television Inc. N/A 19 9.58 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Gray Television Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gray Television Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.38 2.87

As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 72.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gray Television Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gray Television Inc. -4.32% -1.29% -27.46% 30.36% 59.53% 27.02% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Gray Television Inc. has weaker performance than Gray Television Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Gray Television Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Gray Television Inc.’s peers beat Gray Television Inc.