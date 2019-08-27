Gray Television Inc. (GTN-A) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0% of Gray Television Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Gray Television Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Gray Television Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gray Television Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|162.37%
|20.33%
|4.79%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Gray Television Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gray Television Inc.
|N/A
|19
|9.58
|Industry Average
|137.69M
|84.80M
|38.72
Gray Television Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gray Television Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gray Television Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|2.38
|2.87
As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 72.32%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gray Television Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gray Television Inc.
|-4.32%
|-1.29%
|-27.46%
|30.36%
|59.53%
|27.02%
|Industry Average
|2.99%
|6.27%
|7.06%
|21.82%
|29.41%
|31.13%
For the past year Gray Television Inc. has weaker performance than Gray Television Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
Gray Television Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Gray Television Inc.’s peers beat Gray Television Inc.
