Gray Television Inc. (GTN-A) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0% of Gray Television Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Gray Television Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Gray Television Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gray Television Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|162.37%
|20.33%
|4.79%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Gray Television Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gray Television Inc.
|N/A
|19
|9.58
|Industry Average
|137.69M
|84.80M
|38.72
Gray Television Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Gray Television Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gray Television Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|2.43
|2.81
As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 85.15%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gray Television Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gray Television Inc.
|-4.32%
|-1.29%
|-27.46%
|30.36%
|59.53%
|27.02%
|Industry Average
|2.99%
|6.27%
|7.06%
|21.82%
|29.41%
|31.13%
For the past year Gray Television Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Gray Television Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Gray Television Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Gray Television Inc.
