Gray Television Inc. (GTN-A) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Gray Television Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Gray Television Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gray Television Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Gray Television Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television Inc. N/A 19 9.58 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Gray Television Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Gray Television Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.43 2.81

As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 85.15%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gray Television Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gray Television Inc. -4.32% -1.29% -27.46% 30.36% 59.53% 27.02% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Gray Television Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Gray Television Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gray Television Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Gray Television Inc.