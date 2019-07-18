Gray Television (GTN) Valuation Rose While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Trimmed Stake; Hightower Advisors Cut Its Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.73 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 579,424 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 25,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,304 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.12 million, down from 391,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 1.98M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.14 million for 25.65 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 404,293 shares to 405,793 shares, valued at $77.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability owns 1.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 258,850 shares. 1.52M are held by King Luther Capital Management. Boston Rech And Mngmt Inc invested in 1.61% or 56,351 shares. Forte Cap Lc Adv owns 13,621 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Company owns 1,042 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 2,484 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc holds 0.21% or 3.26M shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 10,086 shares. 67,639 were reported by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 22,373 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.53% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Country Club Na reported 0.07% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 54,879 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 10,308 shares. Sei Investments Company invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Millennium Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 34,850 were reported by Pinnacle Limited. Schroder Invest Management holds 0% or 74,300 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 30,255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 10,579 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company reported 159,255 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 3,929 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.27M for 15.58 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

