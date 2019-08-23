Gray Television (GTN) Stock Value Declined While American Financial Group Trimmed Holding by $2.10 Million; Neuberger Berman Group Holding in Raven Industries (RAVN) Upped as Stock Value Declined

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 730,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, down from 830,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 38,664 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 41,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.78 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 41,248 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid America Apartment Communities Reit (NYSE:MAA) by 8,303 shares to 112,760 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 246,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,839 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,408 activity. Shares for $101,530 were bought by PAROD RICK on Monday, April 1.