Gray Television (GTN) Stock Price Declined While American Financial Group Lifted Stake by $1.92 Million; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $765,000 as Stock Price Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.64 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 850,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, up from 730,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 911,700 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 87,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $62.02M for 55.96 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,624 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J. 1,300 shares were bought by Howell Robin Robinson, worth $20,137 on Tuesday, August 13.