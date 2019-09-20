Gray Television (GTN) Stock Price Declined While Act Ii Management LP Has Boosted Its Position; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Price Rose, Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 146,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.58M, down from 148,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $125.46. About 1.17M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 412,884 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 1,803 shares. Advsr Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 26,058 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 30,520 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 15,234 shares. Kames Pcl has invested 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Delta Asset Limited Company Tn has 0.07% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 4,371 shares. 19.12 million are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc holds 1.3% or 178,433 shares in its portfolio. Polen Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.61% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 10.19M shares. King Luther Mngmt reported 1.62% stake. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 380 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 236,340 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Private Na reported 15,519 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 894 shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “European Commission Grants Marketing Authorisation to Simparica Trioâ„¢, a Once-Monthly Triple Combination Antiparasitic Medication for Dogs – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Positive Efficacy Data for Investigational Triple Combination Parasiticide – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $428.58 million for 35.24 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,320 shares to 146,050 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).