Gray Television (GTN) Stock Declined While Weber Alan W Increased Its Stake; Peapack (PGC) Holder Condor Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $901,376 as Share Price Rose

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 173.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 569,051 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 46,550 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 7,257 shares to 247,704 shares, valued at $19.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Citadel Advisors Llc reported 20,498 shares. Addison Cap Communication holds 14,500 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 18,922 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 5,520 shares. New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). State Street accumulated 392,804 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 1.23 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 22,946 are held by Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Voya Invest Management Ltd Co holds 8,457 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 12,582 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 54,370 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Communication reported 54,111 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 45,583 shares stake.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 12.32 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. ROBINSON HARRIETT J had bought 7,500 shares worth $111,525. $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR.