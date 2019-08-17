Gray Television (GTN) Stock Declined While Horizon Investment Services Boosted Holding by $337,575; Purecycle (PCYO) Market Valuation Rose While Trigran Investments Has Decreased Stake by $413,505

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 984,927 shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 9,375 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 268,501 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $27.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137 worth of stock. $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by Howell Robin Robinson.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Bowling Portfolio Llc has 94,510 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 7.13 million were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Brant Point Inv Management Lc stated it has 97,020 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Adirondack Rech And Mngmt stated it has 2% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Horizon Inv Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.49% or 33,515 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc owns 0.17% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 148,796 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1.97M shares. Argent Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 223,385 shares. Penn Mngmt accumulated 530,476 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 30,493 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 1.35M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio.